Weather situation to worsen

The weather situation is expected to pick up as there is risk of a tropical cyclone forming towards the end of the week.

A clear picture on any low-pressure systems forming into a cyclone will be known by tomorrow.

The Nadi weather office is urging Fijians to prepare well in advance.

A flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas in Vanua Levu, Serua coastal areas to Togalevu and Ba to Korovou.

The Nadi weather office says heavy rain alert remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Lau group.

The weather office advises that moderate to fresh winds, gusty at times is expected for the rest of the Fiji group.