Weather data often underutilized: Pahalad

A climate consultant believes the Fiji Meteorological Office has a lot more valuable information that could prove useful to disaster preparation.

Speaking at the opening of the National Outlook Climate Forum in Suva yesterday, Janita Pahalad says the country’s meteorological service is using advanced models to provide weather outlooks on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

Pahalad says this enables authorities and people to prepare for hazards such as tropical cyclones in advance if extreme weather is predicted.

She says the model makes predictions based on the current ocean conditions.

Pahalad says proper planning for disaster preparedness can be derived from data that the Fiji Met Office is able to provide.

Meanwhile, participants of the two-day forum are discussing ways to improve weather services and reduce disaster risk through accurate, robust and real-time data.