Weather affects bus operations

The weather has hindered bus services from operating as normal today.

Fiji Bus Operators Association President, Nisar Ali Shah says the weather does not permit operators to service certain areas affected by floodwaters.

Shah says this is especially for the Western Division, Northern Division, and parts of the Central Division.

“The service, where the weather is clear, there is no flooding and the roads are clear the services are provided especially in the Central Division. But Western, from Sigatoka to Sabeto is still underwater. The Queens Road from Ba side, all these towns are underwater, so no sense operating at this point in time.”

Shah has highlighted that if weather permits, minimal services in areas that were affected by floodwaters can start.