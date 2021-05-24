Home

News

Weak land laws hinder landowners' progress says PM

Josaia Nanuqa
December 20, 2021 4:00 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has revealed that weak land laws and policies hindered the progress of many landowners over the past decades.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai program, Bainimarama says identifying these loopholes has prompted the governing body to appoint the Minister for iTaukei Affairs to Chair the iTaukei Land Trust Board and spearhead amendments to the land policies.

He adds changes made to the land policies and lease processes will come in handy during this time of uncertainty, with millions to be shared by landowners.

Article continues after advertisement

“With these changes, the Board has managed to achieve excellent results and accomplishment. There was a rapid increase in lease money collected by the iTaukei Land Trust Board. The total figure increased from $20 million to $100 million to date. This money is equally distributed to every landowner.”

The Prime Minister says past government used to engage traditional leaders with some background in politics to spearhead the Board.

Those Board members made a minimal impact as most landowners tend to receive a minimum of the lease money or simply nothing.

“The Government is putting the hard yards to ensure this issue is solved and to increase allocations of lease money for landowners. I will advocate for Board members and those who hold a high position in every workplace is to work with transparency and fight against discrimination. This is an appropriate time to talk and operate transparently. But misinformation spread by fear-mongering people will not deter our stride to safeguard the interest of landowners.”

Bainimarama says the equal distribution of lease money has opened up closed doors and new opportunities.

He is encouraging subsistence farmers to switch to commercial agriculture for their benefit.

