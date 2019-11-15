We won’t allow the world to become numb to what we are experiencing: PM

The Prime Minister says the government will continue to invest in infrastructures that are resilient to climate change.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says more adaptive measures are needed to help Fijians better prepare for natural disasters caused by the existential threat of climate change.

Bainimarama says the frequency of extreme weather in the region is one of the reason Fiji has been ranked as one of the ten countries in the world most affected by climate change.

“We will continue to invest in more resilient infrastructure, construct sea-walls, plant mangroves and implement other adaptive measures. While these projects take time and vast resources, they are worth every dollar and every ounce of effort we can give them.”

The Prime Minister says he will not allow the world to become numb to the frequency of cyclones and climate change we are suffering.

Bainimarama says for now the focus is on helping those affected by TC Sarai to get back on their feet.