We will tighten policies to curb corruption: Minister

In the next financial year, the Local Government and Housing Ministries will focus on tightening its policies and procedures to minimize corruption.

Not expecting an increase for her two portfolios in the 2020/2021 budget allocation on Friday, Minister Premila Kumar says the challenge is to do more with less.

She adds whatever policies and procedures set in place for institutions governed under her two ministries should be logical and sensible.

The Minister says systems created should also have its checks and balances and not suffocate or create too many boundaries.

“Unfortunately corrupt people who work for municipal councils and Housing Authority and other institutions they will prefer that the policies are not tight enough so they will find the loopholes and then they can be engaged in business as usual.”

Kumar says corruption is a systemic issue and an example is the Public Rental Board.

In a recent socio-economic survey it was revealed there is a lot of dishonesty in the process of how PRB flats were given out as majority of Fijians at the flats exceeded the income threshold.

It was also found that some Fijians occupying and applying for these flats own properties that are on rent.

“Who decides who should be the new tenant? Should this go to the board? I am not saying the board should decide but once you’ve made the decision that these are the people who should be occupying the PRB flat and these are the people that should be given an eviction notice – Is this discussed and debated at the board level or are they informed about this. To what extend is the information shared with the board members so these things are very important.”

Meanwhile, the two ministries have prepared submissions based on Fiji’s current economy, knowing that funds are needed in more urgent areas.

The Minister says it is the responsibility of all sectors, departments and ministries to work together in reviving the economy.