News

We will not quit: Bainimarama

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 11, 2021 3:18 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, is hoping to make some big announcements on what we’ve secured at COP26 to help build a more resilient Fiji.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News in Glasgow, Scotland, Bainimarama stressed Fiji and our Small Island neighbours will not quit until world’s biggest carbon emitters take bolder and more ambitious climate action.

Last night, the Prime Minister held meetings with UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres.

He adds they will continue to ensure the Pacific’s voice is heard.

“Build a global consensus behind the scenes to secure serious action. Those who have acted are the once who are listening and we are asking those who are prepared to act to join our coalition of the willing to demand the same from those who won’t.”

Bainimarama adds the message is simple, large developed nations that caused this crisis, need to solve it.

“Fiji is doing our bit, they need to do theirs. We are not here to watch our future sacrifice at the altar of appeasement of the world’s worst emitters.

A draft text has been released, but it does not have a clear definition to address loss and damage.

Negotiators from over 200 nations are now working with the draft to strike deals before the summit concludes tomorrow.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

