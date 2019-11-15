We will not hesitate to take legal action: TLTB

The I-taukei Land Trust Board has stated that it will not hesitate to take legal action against tenants who are in arrears.

As of December 2019 the total rent arrears by TLTB tenant’s stands at around $6.3m.

TLTB Chief Executive Tevita Kuruvakadua says not paying land rent is clearly an indication of the tenant’s complete disregard of their legal obligations as tenants of TLTB.

Kuruvakadua says they have tried out some major recovery strategies and the last avenue is to seek the assistance of the courts for vacant possession and orders for eviction.

Kuruvakadua says TLTB is trying its best to assist tenants with the security of their tenancies and they must perform their obligation and pay their rent on time as these will go to the landowners.

The TLTB has advised tenants that once the court is engaged and judgement is made for evictions, then it’s difficult to assist tenants at that stage.

According to TLTB in 2019, 8,833 tenants out of the 45, 205 tenants are not paying their rent on time.