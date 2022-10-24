We will not fundraise to support the party: Tawaivuna

The newly formed All People’s Party is strengthening its inwards financial status to cater for the costs of its campaign programs, operations, and other activities the party plans to organize.

Party Leader, Pastor Tuiloma Tawaivuna admits that participating in an election is a costly affair, but this will not deter the party’s quest to secure votes in the coming general election.

He says they will not organize any fundraising activity, adding that activities the party organized for the past weeks have been accommodated by party members and supporters.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know that this is a costly event – standing for the election. For us we do not have fundraising, we just give and we believe in sowing. The Bible says more blessed those who give than those who receive.”

The party will announce its first batch of candidates this Saturday.

Pastor Tawaivuna says they have screened and finalized the names of those who have shown interest in standing for the party.

He stresses the party will also announce its manifestos over the next few days.