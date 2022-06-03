We will continue relationship: PM

[Source: Office of the Prime Minister, Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is adamant that the good relationship between Fiji and Australia will continue under the new Labor Government.

Labor won the Australian elections a fortnight ago with Anthony Albanese, now the PM.

Fiji struck a deal with the previous government led by Scott Morrison, and this is where the Vuvale partnership started.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking on the Radio Fiji One’s – Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Voreqe Bainimarama says Australia was amongst the first countries to step in and forge good relations with Fiji after gaining independence in 1970.

The Prime Minister admits the situation and expectations may not have turned out well for the two countries at a certain point, largely due to the different views and governing systems.

However, those challenges never deterred our bond, which was further strengthened in 2019 when the two countries signed a Memorandum of Agreement called the ‘Vuvale partnership’.

“The ‘vuvale partnership has paved way for many assistance provided by Australia to Fiji on health, education, reducing discrimination, human rights, rehabilitation following disasters and other forms of assistance.”

Bainimarama says he is looking forward to meeting Albanese.

“We have witnessed the visit of Australian’s Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong – four days after her swearing into government. She came to inform Australian plans regarding relations and employment opportunities they will provide to Fiji and the Pacific. Other key areas of discussions include the fight against climate change, employment opportunities, and financial support to mitigate impacts of COVID-19, education assistance, and alleviating poverty among others.”

Bainimarama adds that the two leaders will further discuss what more they can do to elevate our relationship which has been there for decades.