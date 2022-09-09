We Unite Fiji prepares for election

The We Unite Fiji Party has officially announced its interest in joining Fiji’s growing political landscape in Cuvu Village, Nadroga, today.

The launch was also an opportunity for interested members of the public to register as party members.

Party President Ratu Jolame Vosailagi says they are confident with their policies and are looking forward to participating in this year’s General elections.

“The party was registered exactly 6 months after the idea was conceived. Our sole purpose is to unite Fiji, a country with different races, cultures and traditions.”

The party will be the eighth political party contesting in the 2022 General Elections.

The party was registered on April 17th this year.