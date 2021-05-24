Home

LCC works to address smoke issue

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 3, 2021 4:10 pm
[Source: Mohit Lal]

The Lautoka City Council says they are doing all they can to stop the smoke from the Vunato rubbish dump that has affected many residents.

Chief Executive, Mohammed Khan says the fire started after 5pm on Sunday.

Khan says since then, they have been using an excavator and bulldozer to create fire breaks in order to isolate the fire.

Article continues after advertisement

He stresses that they never use fire to clear out the piles of rubbish, but instead uses an Open Aerobic and Evaporation/Decomposition method for the management of the landfill site.

Khan adds they have also reported the matter as an alleged arson.

However, Police says they have yet to receive an official complaint and they are working with the council.

