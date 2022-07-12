We need to work together for the Pacific’s future: Bouissou

Jean-Christophe Bouissou.

The 18 member countries need to work together for the future of the South Pacific, says Vice President of French Polynesia, Jean-Christophe Bouissou.

Bouissou arrived in the country yesterday for the 51st Forum Leaders meeting.

He says the meeting will focus on key issues pertaining to the region.

“The matters of climate change, the impact on biodiversity and also on the way of living of the people of all these countries with problems of housing and how to be resilient in all these subjects.”

Pacific leaders from 18 member countries, including Australia and New Zealand, will gather face-to-face for the first time since 2019 to discuss a number of issues affecting the region.

The meeting is said to be one of the most significant in recent history as the region gradually emerges from the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic.