We need to provide efficient and quicker service: Lands Minister

Providing an efficient and quick response to the public is something the Lands Ministry will try and improve this year.

Lands Minister Ashneel Sudhakar while speaking to FBC News says there are instances in the past where their response time to the public is not effective.

Sudhakar says they will no longer follow the old process of transferring requests to various departments however this will be fast track to make things easier for all Fijians.

“So the previous process of moving the files down up which is from the front counter to the registration and to the evaluation and then slowly to the lands officers which is taking a bit of time, now they will go directly to senior lands officers and from there the process will be controlled directly by me”

Sudhakar says systems and processes should be improvised to meet the needs of the people.

The Lands Minister will be at their Lautoka office this week to ensure the new process is followed.