Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

We need to provide efficient and quicker service: Lands Minister

Aliki Bia Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AlikiFBCNews
February 3, 2020 4:45 pm
Providing an efficient and quick response to the public is something the Lands Ministry will try and improve this year.

Providing an efficient and quick response to the public is something the Lands Ministry will try and improve this year.

Lands Minister Ashneel Sudhakar while speaking to FBC News says there are instances in the past where their response time to the public is not effective.

Sudhakar says they will no longer follow the old process of transferring requests to various departments however this will be fast track to make things easier for all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“So the previous process of moving the files down up which is from the front counter to the registration and to the evaluation and then slowly to the lands officers which is taking a bit of time, now they will go directly to senior lands officers and from there the process will be controlled directly by me”

Sudhakar says systems and processes should be improvised to meet the needs of the people.

The Lands Minister will be at their Lautoka office this week to ensure the new process is followed.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.