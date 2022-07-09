We need to build resilience in the education sector: Kumar

[Photo: Supplied - Twitter]

The education sector is preparing itself for transformation.

Minister, Premila Kumar says at the heart of this transformation will be the ICT ecosystem.

Kumar says this means that in order to build resilience in the sector, Fiji needs to provide students with the learning they are familiar with.

Therefore, she adds, it should be ICT-enabled learning, and perhaps most importantly, using appropriate pedagogies.

“If we live in this era and our children who are simply tech-savvy, how can we use old pedagogies, old style of teaching and we want our children to pay attention, to behave well in the class?”

Kumar stressed the heads of schools nowadays are far more than just the heads of the institutions.



[Photo: Supplied – Twitter]

She adds the HOS should know how to administer, manage financial, human, and capital resources to enhance learning and teaching.

Kumar officiated at the 2022 Fiji Head Teachers Association Conference at Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Denarau on Thursday.

She addressed more than 700 heads of schools from primary schools.



[Photo: Supplied – Twitter]