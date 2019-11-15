We need to be more resolute and innovative

COVID-19 has had major impacts on business operations.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says stakeholders should work hand-in-hand in this time of crisis in order to sustain businesses.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji need to be resilient and the pandemic requires businesses to be more resolute and innovative.

“We’ve seen supply chain, tourism coming to a halt in all the countries in the world and of course it has a huge impact on how we do business. In fact a lot of business operating, globally speaking has an impact on Fiji of course.”

Handing over the Fiji Institute of Accountant’s $10,000 contribution to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 relief fund, President Nitesh Lal says they have a responsibility to help stakeholders and members through this pandemic

“The repercussion of this virus is huge and it has affected thousands of Fijians in way of reduction in their working hours, reduction in pay or they have lost their jobs.”

The Attorney General says this pandemic requires close collaborations between different sectors, industries, organization and as a nation to ensure we forge through crisis.





















