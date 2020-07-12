We need strong leaders: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji needs strong leaders at all levels of society, but sometimes people forget what leadership really is.

While officiating the Traditional Leadership Curriculum at the Center for Appropriate Technology and Development in Nadave, Tailevu, Bainimarama highlighted that real leaders set a good example.

The students at the Center are from Korolevu representing the Yasana of Serua for Certificate III Leadership training

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama reminded the students to do their best by being strong and compassionate.

“You will learn many things in this course. But it will be up to you to make sure that the mechanics of leadership are guided always by the desire to serve your people and do your duty, even if your duty is unpopular or personally unpleasant for you.”

He reminded the students to resolve disputes in a civilized manner and put the Vanua first.