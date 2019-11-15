We must rise to the plastic bag ban challenge: Prakash

The ban on the manufacture, sale, supply, and distribution of single-use plastic bags from January 1st next year will help protect our environment.

Ministry of Economy Head of Climate Change Nilesh Prakash says Fijians must rise to the challenge of eliminating plastic bag use by next month.

Prakash adds the ban is a step in the right direction towards preserving our ecosystem and will help boost other industries.

Article continues after advertisement

“Of course Fiji is a touristic country and we need to maintain our natural beauty as well. Plastic bags do create an eyesore so I think that with all that in mind this ban is about individual responsibility.”

The elimination of plastic bag use next month will help Fiji further market itself as a plastic-free tourist destination.