We must not turn a blind eye to our climate amid the pandemic: PM

As the world begins to rebuild from COVID-19, Fijians must not turn a blind eye to climate issues, and focus more on healing humanity and our oceans.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made these comments while launching the ocean’s new action plan agenda with 13 other countries in Suva this morning.

Bainimarama says the ocean transformation document aims to strengthen the commitment to 100 percent sustainable management of oceans for future generations who are at risk of being victims of climate change and ocean depletion.

“But in many ways and as hard as it is to see this now the global oceanic emergency we face is even worse than COVID-19. Because while the pandemic of this scale come and gone even once every century, climate change and the degradation of the ocean is causing damage that cannot be undone.”

He adds Fiji is starting to experience serious cases where communities are lost to the seas, species being wiped out forever, coral reefs facing mass extinction and this calls for more support from local and international stakeholders.

Climate Change Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says investing in the protection of our ocean is critical, as it supplies food for sustenance and is a potential renewable energy source.

“The World Bank reports that Pacific island countries stand to gain US$250 million per year, provided the right legislative and governance measures are in place to ensure sustainable management as a large ocean state that makes Fiji a land of big blue opportunity.”

He says Fiji’s Ocean policy will serve as a compass towards sustaining our ocean at the local and international level.