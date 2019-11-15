We must not take away their resilience: UNRC

Villagers in the Southern Lau group has stressed that they do not wait for the government to always provide assistance as they take matters into their own hands.

Following any natural disasters, the villagers react quickly to rebuild and rehabilitate which has strengthened their resilience.

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says this sense of optimism struck most government and UN officials during the joint intervention and community awareness in Moala, Totoya, Matuku, Vatoa and Ono-i-Lau.

He adds resilience is prevalent in most rural and maritime communities which have been a norm for years.

“At least at a very minimum learn what we do must not take away what they already have which is their resilience. We should not create a culture of dependency where they are able to find local solutions for the problems they face but they don’t because they have to wait for some assistance to come and probably that assistance will take some time and might not come at all because of the distance.”

Ono district representative Iliesa Tavutu says they’ve felt the impact of Tropical Cyclone Harold and massive storm surges.

“After a disaster, we mobilize whatever resources we have to ensure everyone is safe and life goes back to normal. Because we always expect that assistance will reach us after a few weeks due to our location.”

The UNRC stressed the awareness has enabled the team to gauge real issues on the ground and the need to strengthen coordination between the government, UN agencies and relevant stakeholders.