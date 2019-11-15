We must change the way women are seen: FWRM

2019 has been a year where Fijians saw a number of gruesome incidents involving women.

These cases mainly involved domestic violence and intimate partner violence that led to the death of 10 Fijian women last year.

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director Nalini Singh says as we mark International Women’s Day today, it’s high time we change the way women are seen.

Singh believes a lot of work needs to be done to shine a light on women’s rights in the country.

“It’s assumed that we will have a lot of responsibilities that way but our rights are not looked after, we see ourselves in Fiji there are very high rates of violence against women and children.”

This year a number of women all over the world have committed to observing a strike to protest the importance of their rights.

