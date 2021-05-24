Home

News

We have to start moving forward: Acting PM

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 14, 2021 12:25 pm

There are risks in opening up international borders however the government has a plan to minimize these.

While closing the Top Executive Conference in Nadi, Acting Prime Minister, Inia Seruiratu highlighted that while the tourism industry and the business sector are looking forward to travelers coming in, they are also cautious.

Seruiratu says preparing for these risks is critical as we continue to move forward with recovery efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Government is doing its best to create the environment so that we can move forward so that we can prepare our people better so that things can happen and of course the betterment of the people and the country.”

The Acting Prime Minister also reminded the private sector that they play a vital role in preparing Fiji for a better albeit unpredictable future.

The perfect example is COVID-19 crashing economies and causing job losses among many other issues.

