We have to adapt: Economy Minister

The rising sea level might steal the land that Fijians call their home.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this will lead to a rise in the risk of climate-induced migration from internally displaced persons.

He says this will also put pressure on the land, population centers, and resources.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we do adapt to it, we will place restrictions on our nation’s economic potential. We of course cannot let that happen we have to adapt.”

According to the Climate vulnerability assessment, it was determined that it will require 9.3 billion dollars to climate-proof Fiji’s current development over the next 10 years.