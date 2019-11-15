We have been duped claims Kuridrani

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Inosi Kuridrani, says he does not recognize the Navosa rep who is sitting in the Management Board Meeting.

Kuridrani has left the meeting venue following a show of frustration against Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau.

He says they only know that a person named Vuki is sitting in for Navosa constituency when they got to the meeting venue.

He says neither him nor his constituency President Filise Matabogi was informed of the changes.

He says Matabogi who is a Management Board Member was left stranded outside the meeting venue because of this action.

Kuridrani is now claiming that Ratu Epenisa and General Secretary Emele Duituturaga played a part and authorized the changes.

He adds Vuki is not the representative of the people of Navosa as she lives in Suva and was not even part of his campaign.

Ratu Epenisa is expected to give an interview later today.

The meeting today is to determine the Leader and Deputy Leader of SODELPA, which will be announced the Annual General Meeting tomorrow.