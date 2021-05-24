Home

News

We give the final approval says Qiliho

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 11, 2021 12:30 pm

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, has set the record straight that final approval for any march comes from them.

Qiliho was responding to questions on why a march by climate activists in Suva over the weekend was stopped by the police.

The march in Suva was coinciding with a march by world climate activists at COP26 in Glasgow.

The Commissioner says the organizer of the event has been made aware of their stance and the decision has been accepted.

He adds some people are putting a political twist to the issue when the rule is simple that a permit needs to be obtained from the police for any march.

“We are just enforcing the law, they get approval from FRA and the city council at the end the final approval comes from police and that was not solicited.”

About 100 people took part in the unauthorized march on Saturday.

The march is deem unauthorized as police did not receive a request despite approval given by the Fiji Roads Authority.

 

