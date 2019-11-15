Home

We don’t sit in our office, we reach out to communities: PM

Aliki Bia Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AlikiFBCNews
January 24, 2020 4:50 pm
Not mincing his words, Bainimarama has spoken strongly about the government's commitment.

“We do not make decisions sitting in the comfort of our own office, we go to communities.”

This is the statement from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while opening the Namalata Primary School teacher’s quarters in Korovou, Tailevu.

“The government I lead today does not make its decision sitting in the comfort of offices in Suva, we go to communities, we listen to our people, we see the issues they face with our own eyes, we hear their concerns and we work with our people to come up with solutions.”

Bainimarama says ensuring development at every level across rural communities is vital.

“Whenever and where ever I spend time in our country, I treasure the time I spend with communities, learning about their needs and exploring how my government can help solve their problems”

The Prime Minister says the FijiFirst government will continue to focus on education.

 

