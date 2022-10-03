We continue providing the best for Fijians: Bainimarama

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says comments from government critics and some opposition members will not deter their plans in providing the best for Fijians.

This comes after information was shared on various social media platforms from prominent figures who were against the Inflation Mitigation Assistance initiative.

Speaking during the iTaukei Affairs Na iLalakai program on Radio Fiji One, Bainimarama says such criticism is not new, considering the many socio-economic developments they’ve done over the past decade.

Article continues after advertisement

“I continue to receive criticism from those who usually go against the policies we implement for the benefit of every Fijian. This is particularly the people from the Opposition side of the house. I’m urging Fijians to not believe such misleading information from these people.”

Bainimarama is reminding Fijians that they still have one more day left to apply for the $180 Inflation Mitigation Assistance.

This after the deadline was extended until 5pm tomorrow.

“Fijians still have time to apply. Parents and genuine guardians, whose combined annual income is $50,000 or less, can apply for the assistance. This is the initiative of one dollar a day, per child for six months which was announced in the 2022-2023 National Budget.”

Meanwhile, applications for this assistance can be done online or parents and guardians can pick up the forms from any Legal Aid Office.