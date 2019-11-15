We cannot lose sight of our humanity: Dr Fong

The two senior most health officials leading Fiji’s fight against COVID-19 have made an emotional plea for Fijians to be mindful of criticism levelled at those returning home.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong and Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahu Khan addressed Fijians who have been critical, saying Fiji must be ready to receive people who have been stuck overseas for months.

Dr Fong reiterated that as long as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, we cannot lose sight of our humanity.

“As long as we continue to welcome back our own citizens from nations with large scale outbreaks we will continue to find cases at our border. This is a new normal because we cannot turn our back on our own citizens. Not to our people.”

Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says those who criticize their fellow citizens returning home must be aware of the repercussions of their actions, behavior and comments towards those in quarantine.

“We urge you, please have some compassion for our returning citizens. Put yourself in their shoes, imagine if it was your parents.”

The Ministry has seen irrational behavior towards those Fijians in quarantine and Dr. Fong says sympathy and goodwill must not be lacking in such times.

He adds the road ahead is unknown and everyone needs to work together in the fight against COVID-19.