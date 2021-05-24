We can create livelihoods without sacrificing our biodiversity: Bainimarama

Commonwealth countries can find a balance between human progress and environmental protection.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made this call at the Commonwealth pavilion yesterday afternoon during the COP26 meeting.

Bainimarama says leaders should focus on sustainable agriculture and food security.

He also shared Fiji’s concrete commitments in the agriculture sector including food security and tree planting.



[Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama – Source: Fijian Government]

The PM adds that through an agriculture rural land policy, Fiji has adopted sustainable land management technologies with a goal of having no net land degradation by 2050.

Bainimarama says COVID-19 has put these systems and protection to the test, however, Fiji pulled through because of the strengthened investment government directed towards the agriculture sector.

“We need not forsake prosperity to preserve the natural world. We need not accept the false choice between development and a quality environment. We can be both environmental stewards while working to improve the standard of living of our people. We can create livelihoods without sacrificing our biodiversity.”

The Prime Minister adds that for Fiji much of this COP is about securing plans that have global carbon emissions by 2030 which is necessary to keep 1.5 degrees alive.