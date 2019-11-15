Coronavirus: Declaration a must for travellers

Any passenger who recently traveled to Hubei Province in China will require a medical declaration before being accepted on a Fiji Airways flight at all Asian ports.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says all passengers traveling to Fiji from Hong Kong and Singapore are being met by health officers who are checking health declaration forms.

Bainimarama says these passengers are also being required to undergo thermal screening prior to boarding.

He says if and when required, they will work with partners to evacuate our students from Wuhan.

Bainimarama says they have confirmed that the Fijian students studying in Wuhan, China are safe and healthy.

“Upon leaving China, those students will be quarantined in Fiji. In the meantime, we are working to establish a full-time quarantine facility in Fiji for any individuals suspected of carrying the virus.”

The Prime Minister Fiji will be rolling out a health declaration form that every traveler to Fiji, by air or sea, will be required to complete before they will be allowed into the country.

Liaising closely with the Health Ministry, Bainimarama says they’re working on to determine how we can protect the Fijian people from the global spread of the coronavirus.

“Contingency plans are in place at all major health facilities. Our hospitals are stocking up on the necessary supplies. We are ready to aggressively identify, treat, investigate and contain the virus if it arrives in the country.”

The virus is now present on four continents, with confirmed cases in countries as far removed as Australia, the United States, and Germany.

As of 29 January, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Fiji and there remain zero direct flights from mainland China to Fiji.