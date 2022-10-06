We are the stewards of Blue Pacific: PM

Fijians are the stewards of the Blue Pacific.

During the launch of the Marine Protected Area national consultations in Suva this morning, Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says we are entrusted with a bigger responsibility to protect the Pacific Ocean and its resources.

“For the sake of our people today, and all those yet to be born, we must protect our ocean so that future Fijians know the same bounty and beauty that we have been blessed with. That is our mission.”

Bainimarama says the consultations will help mitigate the challenges facing our marine resources such as overfishing, pollution, climate change and reckless practices such as sea-bed mining.

The Prime Minister adds the initiative is in line with Government’s commitment of 30 percent of Fiji’s ocean to marine protection by 2030.

The consultations, which will involve various ministries and environmental conservation organizations, will begin next week in the Lau Islands, before moving to other areas around the country.