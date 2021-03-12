We are rebuilding infrastructures to be stronger and resilient: PM

The Fijian Government will soon be building nine bridges around the country at the cost of nearly $52m.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while officiating at the opening of the Waidamu Bridge in Namata village, Tailevu highlighted that they are rebuilding infrastructures to be stronger and resilient.

Bainimarama says with resilient infrastructures we are not just protecting ourselves from threatening climate but also giving Fijians the kind of structures they need.

He adds the Waidamu Bridge will allow students to safely walk to school and it also provides access to King’s Road.

“By serving this community with the new bridge we also put one more piece in place for a more modern and efficient infrastructure that serves the entire country. This bridge costs 4m to build. It is one of the several we have built. We are building as part of the resilient road network.”

The Prime Minister says the old bridge was there for many years and was one lane which was inconvenient and old.

He adds with the new bridge the Water Authority of Fiji will have better access to the Raralevu reservoir.