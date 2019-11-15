We are failing as parents and caregivers: Vuniwaqa

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa gave a sobering message about child care in Fiji while launching a guideline on handling child abuse and neglect.

Addressing stakeholders from the government and civil society, Vuniwaqa says Fiji is failing to protect the welfare of children.

This is based on increasing reports of child abuse every year for the last decade under the Child Welfare Act.

“We need to revamp the way that we protect and care for our children. It tells us that we need to be more innovative in the way that we deal with child abuse and neglect. It also tells us that we are continuing to fail as parents, caregivers, or as persons and organizations who have been entrusted with the safety and wellbeing of children.”

In the first six months of 2020, there were 870 cases reported under the Child Welfare Act.

The most recorded cases are child neglect including lack of supervision, medical neglect, and failure to provide food, clothing or shelter.

Other reports are physical and sexual abuse.

Last year a total of 1,452 cases of child abuse and neglect were reported