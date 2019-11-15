We are defined by our good deeds: PM

Fiji is strong when we recognize that no person has a God-given superiority over another.

This was the sentiments of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama as he wishes our Muslim sisters and brothers’ peace and happiness in the coming Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

Bainimarama says it is not our ethnicity, background or creed that defines us but rather we are defined by our good deeds.

The Prime Minister says that our love for both God and our fellow Fijians, show our true character, as both individuals and as a nation.

He adds the spirit of inclusivity, of tolerance, and of equality transcend any one religion or system of belief, and can inspire Fijians of all faiths.