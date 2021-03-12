WCS signs MOU with Agriculture Ministry 

Sustainable land use, education and training, conservation and agriculture training will be some of the areas of focus for the Wild Life Conservation Society.

This follows an agreement signed by the WCS and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says the agreement will allow the Ministry to open doors on development programmes for conservation, protection and sustainable management of land-based resources.

Article continues after advertisement

“WCS will promote and implement holistic ridge to reef management often refer to ecosystem-based management or integrated coastal management with local communities, at the village, district, provincial and national level.”

Dass says WCS will keep the Ministry informed on an annual basis on the progress of the assistance, activities or plans under the MOU.