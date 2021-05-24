WCS ensures sustainability of reefs

The Wildlife Conservation Society is taking action to ensure Fiji’s reefs remain sustainable.

Wildlife Conservation Society Director, Sangeeta Mangubhai says the organization through its Ridge to Reef management plan has been supporting communities take an integrated approach to this growing concern.

She says reefs along Viti Levu’s coral coast have not been spared from the harsh impacts of climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

“The research areas that we are looking at around the space is from looking and monitoring coral bleaching events when they happen and measuring how much coral bleaching is happening on our coral reefs”.

Mangubhai says stressful events caused by climate change like storms, cyclones, floods, and warming seas have had a harmful impact on corals.

Fiji has lost about 50 percent of the corals on our shallow reef areas due to coral bleaching, something which is of great concern for communities along the coast.