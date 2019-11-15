Wavuwavu resident grateful to have family unharmed

Watching her dream and house destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Yasa was devastating for Wavuwavu resident Lila Wati.

An emotional Wati while describing her experience said she is grateful that she and her family escaped unharmed.

Wati describes it as terrifying hours where she could only think about keeping her family safe.

“I could not save anything. All my stuff got damaged during the cyclone and because the roof blew away all our clothes got wet.”

Families in Wavuwavu have acknowledged the government’s distribution of relief supplies in the Northern Division.

Residents have been assured more assistance will be coming.