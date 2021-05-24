Wave project worries traditional leaders

There’s growing opposition from traditional and community leaders on Qamea and Taveuni, to a proposal to create surf waves by sculpting reefs in Maqai.

New Zealand based World Wave Project (WWP) is behind the proposed venture.

Located on Qamea Island, Maqai has one of the most magnificent coral reefs, warm blue waters, and white sandy beaches in the North of Fiji.

Maqai reef [Source: Claude Prevost, Taveuni]

The traditional head of the Yavusa (Tribe) Korovatu on Qamea, Iosefo Tikoisolomone says the excavation of coral reefs will have far-reaching consequences.

“We do not want it because of the damage it can cause to the marine ecosystem. In Qamea, we depend on the sea for our survival. If they break the reefs, where will we get our fish from?”

Five Yavusa’s of the Tikina (district) of Wainikeli, traditionally share the fishing rights over the proposed development sites.

They’ve written to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with concerns, saying the project is untested and untried, will cause irreversible damage to the reef, affect the reef and fish resources and expose them to storm surges.



Maqai, Qamea [Source: Maqai Eco Surf Resort]

Tikoisolomone claims the Yavusas were approached by the Assistant Roko Cakaudrove to sign a waiver of their fishing rights to enable the project and were presented with its economic benefits.

“We don’t care about the money. We are thinking of our future generation. If it goes ahead, there will be no fish and other seafood in our fishing grounds.”

According to the Ministry of Lands, the waiver of fishing rights is a prerequisite to obtaining a development lease.

WWP currently does not have an approval or lease to develop the site.

The Ministry of Environment also says they have yet to receive an environment impact assessment (EIA) report from WWP, which according to the company was to have been completed last October.



Maqai reef [Source: Claude Prevost, Taveuni]

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says the Fijian government’s stand is clear, it will not support anything that is not environmentally friendly.

“We cannot accept any project that will damage, create damage or cause damage to our environment.”

WWP Limited is a NZ registered company.

Amongst the seven shareholders are Dr Shaw Mead the Director of Maqai Beach Eco Surf Resort (Qamea), Michael Lucas – a director of Vunabaka Resort and two Fijians Rasnil Kalyan and Mohini Deo.

In an email, Dr Mead tells FBC News that development will be small scale, as the areas that require deepening and shaping are around 150×75 metres and 150×100 metres – about 2.6 hectares.

He says reshaping is proposed in the shallow areas of the reef and the two selected sites have very little marine life.

WWP says it will use advanced construction techniques, underwater divers, excavators and rock crackling compound.

The development, including the transportation of live coral and the creation of a coral garden, was planned for completion between November 2021 and March 2022.