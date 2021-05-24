Home

Waterways programmes continue

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 27, 2021 6:10 am
Minister for Waterways, Doctor Mahendra Reddy. [File Photo]

The impact of COVID-19 and its restrictions have not downgraded government’s assistance to rural Fijian.

Minister for Waterways, Doctor Mahendra Reddy said that despite numerous challenges and restrictions, the protection of communities from the threat posed by nature such as flooding will not be undermined.

Dr Reddy has reassured, that drainage and de-silting will continue in areas of interest with full COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The minister adds that despite the challenges facing the ministry, it continues to provide services to rural Fijians.

The Ministry has completed drainage and de-silting at the Korovuto settlement in Nadi, benefitting more than 400 people.

