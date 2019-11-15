Waterways ministry to undertake siltation works in 136 creeks

The Waterways Ministry will be conducting siltation works in 136 creeks and waterways around the country.

This was highlighted by the Waterways Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy in Parliament yesterday.

Dr Reddy says siltation has been a challenge for the ministry which is affecting the infrastructure, agriculture and communities near the waterways.

“It is also not good for the ecology of this waterways, because if we have siltation then the natural ecology is affected, the vegetation, the species that’s in the waterways. So it is a major concern, so what we have done last year, we had advertised in the papers emergency re-silting of 136 creeks waterways around Fiji.”

Dr. Reddy says work on these creeks will begins soon.