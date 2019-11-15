Waterways ministry addresses coastal erosion in Namoli

Coastline communities continue to be victims of climate change.

Speaking during the mangrove planting initiative in Namoli, Lautoka yesterday, Permanent Secretary for Waterways, Joshua Wycliffe says this was clearly portrayed in recent weeks where Tropical Cyclone Harold, flooding, and storm surges ravaged our coastal communities.

Wycliffe says the coastal erosion in Namoli Village in Lautoka is a prime example.

“I then work with both of my teams and then we provided a grey/ green infrastructure In this grey and green infrastructure, we have boulder that is built across, that would be the second line of defense, we now rely on nature base primary defense which is your long term as well.”

Wycliffe says the 440m coastal protection works at Namoli amounted to over $700,000 which covers the whole village frontage, ensuring maximum protection from coastal erosion.

He adds the initiative will greatly enhance the livelihood of the community.

The Waterways Ministry will soon be announcing a Green Tech-Based Solution to help coastal communities affected by climate change.