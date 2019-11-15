Water woes to deepen if current weather continues

Water restriction is in the pipeline if the current dry weather spell around the country continues.

The Water Authority of Fiji says its plants in Suva are at times producing water beyond their design capacity because of an increase in demand.

Chief Executive Barry Omundson says despite the continuous best efforts of WAF, the current dry weather conditions, is sending alarm bells ringing.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need to put some water restrictions in place and that’s part of working with communities in all places. We also just need to reduce the usage of the water.”

Omundson says the situation is not helped when Fijians are using water at an accelerating rate daily.

For example in the greater Suva area, an average of 238 litres of water is consumed by a one-person daily, which is 87 litres more than the average daily use by a person in Queensland, Australia.

“There is always a demand for water because we living in a COVID world and we are very conscious about that. We have a growing population between Suva and Nausori corridor and it’s a phenomenal growth as there are 400,000 people around that area as well.”

WAF is already feeling the effect on its systems, resulting in water disruptions to many areas, and Fijians are being urged to conserve water to keep the number of disruptions down.