Water trucks deployed to affected areas

Fifteen water trucks have been deployed to areas affected by water disruption since yesterday afternoon.

The Water Authority says they are now trying to get supply normalized to residents in Nasinu and certain areas of Suva.

WAF says its ground teams identified a defective and worn out ferrule-cock and rubber ring as the cause of the leakage and conducted repairs overnight into this morning.

WAF says repairs have been made to the bulk main, which feeds treated water from the Waila Water Treatment Plant to the Wainibuku main distribution reservoir.

WAF is now in the process of re-charging the trunk main and once this is completed, water supply is expected to be normalized.