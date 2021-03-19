Home

Water tanks to boost agricultural output

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 31, 2021 12:30 pm

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is working towards assisting farmers fulfill local market export demand when borders re-open.

The Ministry is providing 5,300 liters water tanks to assist in farming activities and nine farmers from Tavua, Nadi and Sigatoka have already received theirs.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says this will allow farmers to produce more and increase productivity, especially during dry seasons.

“We are preparing ourselves for December or January whenever the borders will open because when borders open then there will be dual demand. At the moment you are fulfilling demand for export sector and the local market. When borders open that the tourism sector will also demand your produce. “

He adds they will also have discussions with the tourism sector to buy local once borders open.

 

