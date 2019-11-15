Water supply upgrade for Vatukarasa Village

The Japanese Government has provided $104, 814 to Habitat for Humanity Fiji for the upgrade of the water supply system at Vatukarasa Village, Sigatoka.

The money was provided under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects Programme.

The village had an existing water system that was constructed around 35 years ago.

The water supply capacity could not keep up with the rising demand caused by the increase of households and population.

Only residents along the main road had access to this facility and gravel and driftwood started clogging up the water pipes.

In addition, during the dry season, the water supply had to be restricted.

In order to stabilize water supply to the village, Habitat for Humanity Fiji developed a water source from Namada village next to Vatukarasa Village.

This project will ensure regular water supply that will meet the needs of 470 people for 110 households residing in Vatukarasa Village.