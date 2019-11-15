Water Supply to normalize in certain areas this weekend

Water supply to the majority of the Suva Nausori area is expected to normalize by Monday says the Water Authority.

In a statement, the Authority says six operation teams will be on duty throughout this weekend working on restoring the water supply.

WAF says they have completed repairs on the Wainibuku Valve yesterday afternoon and service in Nakasi and Davuilevu is expected to be restored this weekend.

It says they are also redirecting other systems to support the delivery of water to customers.

The restoration of services to the Nadawa and Nadera customers is expected to improve by this evening.

The Authority says water carting trucks have been supplying water to customers in affected areas and customers are encouraged to call the Authority and place a request if they need to.

WAF is also encouraging Fijians to invest in storage containers or water tanks connected to the water system for storage and backup supply during any unplanned disruption that may arise due to emergency works or natural disasters.