Water Supply Scheme project progressing well

[Source: WAF/Facebook]

The Rewa River Water Supply Scheme project in Viria, Naitasiri is progressing well despite challenges in the initial period.

Asian Development Bank’s Regional Director, Aaron Batten says they have noted speedy completion of the construction which will allow Fijians access to safe drinking water in the very near future.

Batten has commended the project, saying it is a landmark investment for the Fijian government and its people.

The project will address the increased demand in the Suva-Nausori corridor by providing an additional 40 million litres of water per day.

“We are very impressed by the progress which is being made on the project today. It has faced some challenges in the initial period, particularly during COVID-19 when it was difficult to get all the necessary stuff and activities done.”

The Rewa River Water Supply Scheme Project will be completed next May, which is just nine months from now.

This project supports the water supply and, in turn, sustainable growth and development in the greater Suva area.

$270 million has been invested in the project, which will benefit over 360, 000 Fijians.