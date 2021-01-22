Water supply restored on Galoa Island

Water supply has finally been restored on Galoa Island, more than a month after TC Yasa damaged the submerged water system that supplies water from the mainland.

Water Authority of Fiji divers with the help of the Fiji Navy had been working on laying new underwater pipes a week after TC Yasa hit.

The work includes repairing pipeline connections from the mainland, repairing the connection on the island and the overall laying of the pipelines across the sea from Lekutu.

[ADF helping load and transport materials to the work site]

ADF personnel were also assisting, transporting material to the worksite.

The pipe laying and connection was completed one day ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

The school and villagers will now receive water on their taps.



[Water Authority Divers]

Galoa Village Headman Simone Makosoi earlier told FBC News, they were worried about water supply due to the damage to the submerged system.

The village has a 22,000-litre tank providing water to the whole village.

Makosoi says they are thankful to WAF, the Fiji Navy, ADF and the government for ensuring their water supply is back up and running.