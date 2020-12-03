Home

Water supply restored in parts of the Northern Division

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 23, 2020 7:17 am

Water supply has been restored to the majority of metered customers in the Northern Division following extensive work by the Water Authority of Fiji.

Chief Executive Barry Omundson says WAF teams have been working hard to complete restoration works with supply being restored in Labasa, Seaqaqa, Dreketi, Vunivau, and Nabouwalu.

Omundson says their comprehensive preparations in anticipation of the impact of TC Yasa on the water infrastructure helped them in the fast restoration effort.

Article continues after advertisement

The WAF CEO says they had placed assets like generators on the ground beforehand and they deployed two separate teams for rapid assessment and repair of the most critical issues, as well as necessary machinery.

Omundson said WAF is committed to restoring water services as soon as possible.

The Authority has deployed 11 water carting trucks shipped from the Central Division raising the total number of water carting trucks in affected areas to 35.

Omundson is calling on distressed Fijians to understand that restoration and repair works take time in the aftermath of a natural disaster, especially of this magnitude.

A special customer call centre has also been set up especially for those in the Northern division to call for inquiries and assistance at toll-free line 1508.

WAF is currently focusing on non-metered areas, conducting initial damage assessments and continuing to provide water carting to affected areas.

The Authority is advising customers to conserve and always store sufficient amounts of water to last for at least 5 to 7 days in their homes at all times.

