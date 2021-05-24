Home

Water supply projects commissioned in the North

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 17, 2021 12:10 pm
Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Jone Usamate.

The Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Jone Usamate commissioned Groundwater Reticulation Projects in Vanua Levu yesterday.

The projects were covered in Naqumu Village, Nasea Village and Qumusea Primary School borehole.

This project will benefit 67 households, nursing stations and 124 students of Qumusea Primary School.

“For all of these projects, the government has paid more than $420,000 for 502 people and 366 students. So it’s a demonstration again for our commitment to bring clean water to all the people of Fiji.”

Usamate says this contributes to the realization of the government’s National Development Plan for groundwater to be developed for rural and remote island communities.

Another similar project will be commissioned on Kia Island today.

 

